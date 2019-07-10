About this product
Bubba Remedy - Hybrid
Bubba Remedy is a Bubba Kush cross from the line of OG Kush (Bubba Kush x Remedy)
Focused | Relaxing | Happy
Grown in San Jose California
GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line
-Full Spectrum
-Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams)
-100% Organic
-MADE IN THE US .
-Less Than 0.3% THC
HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS:
Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!
