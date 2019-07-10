Elektra - Hybrid



Elektra is a CBD Hybrid mixing ACDC and ERB known for its high terpene profile and unique earthy smell with hints of pine, wood, citrus and fuel. Dark green dense buds with lots of orange strains, Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including Stress, Anti-inflammatory, Pain, Depression and Anxiety.

GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line



-Full Spectrum



-Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams)



-100% Organic



-MADE IN THE US .



-Less Than 0.3% THC



HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS:



Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!