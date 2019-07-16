The perfect CBD treatment for cats, and dogs. The dosage is at 500 mg with less than 0.3% THC. The bottle comes with a dropper of 30 ml or 1 fl. oz.



Suggest use to put on the dog Kibel or directly by mouth 1/4 a dropper twice a day



0.25 dropper twice a day



HEMP oil can be used to treat seizures, nausea, stress, anxiety, arthritis, back pain, symptoms of cancer, and gastrointestinal issues, among other health conditions in dogs. Relief is provided as the cannabinoids in Hemp interact with the endocannabinoid system



No vg no pg no terpenes 100% organic and American made