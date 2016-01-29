About this strain
Boss Hogg effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
