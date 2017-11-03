ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Chemdog 4
Hybrid

4.3 339 reviews

Chemdog 4

aka Chem 4, Chemdawg 4

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 339 reviews

Chemdog 4

Part of the prominent line of Chemdog strains, Chemdog 4 is known to deliver a balance of cerebral invigoration alongside relaxed full-body effects. Its smell has been likened to citrus or even Pine-Sol, with a lemon flavor. With light-green buds, Chemdawg 4 grows to be a fairly tall plant, reaching up to 7 feet outdoors and 4-5 feet indoors, and its flowering time is 9-10 weeks. It often appears to have a large amount of crystals, with orange hairs growing from the buds. 

Effects

Show all

254 people reported 1896 effects
Relaxed 53%
Euphoric 51%
Happy 49%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 28%
Stress 41%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

339

Lineage

First strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Chemdog 4
First strain child
Chem Jong Ill
child
Second strain child
Kelly Hill Gold
child

