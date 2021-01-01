About this product

THOUGHT-OUT, ALMOST UNBREAKABLE, LASTS A LIFETIME.

Quality aluminum materials form an unforgettable design in this „Classy“ smoking pipes. The classy collection is handmade in Germany and virtually unbreakable. Optimal smoke pulling and development is achieved by way of a longer barrel and adapted pulling shank. This pipe is also incredibly easy to clean, thanks to the simple 2-part design. When handled carefully, „Classy“ will last for a lifetime. The perfect Weed Pipe.



„Classy“ comes in our own designed „Ready 2 Go Box“.



The purpose of the „Ready 2 Go Box“ is to create a safe storage space for the pipe and accessories without compromising mobility.

The delivered „Ready 2 Go Box“ includes the following:



• „Classy“ Which consists of two parts. (Body and Head)

• Pipe cleaners

• 15mm sieves for the usage of the pipe

• Instructions

• Magnetic box for a safe & comfortable mobility



HANDY, STAINLESS, SIMPLE, ELEGANT



• „Classy“ gets her 24.Carat fingegold plating professionally and with utmost caution. This guarantees a long lifetime.



• Due to its low weight and elegant design, „Classy“ is very handy, you can stow her anywhere.



• The basis of „Classy“ is pure, high quality, stainless aluminum which does not create harmful fumes.



• The principle of simplicity has top priority in „Classy“. The goal is an optimal smoking experience and maximum comfort.



• The gloss of the surface and the timeless design fits almost every occasion and outfit. „Classy“ helps you to stand out and look especially unobtrusive. True elegance.



• Thanks to the solid processing, „Classy“ has a long lifetime.



• Our vision of „Classy“ is an optimized Weed Pipe for your lifestyle.



*Smoking through our pipes does not cause any additional harm. The pure aluminium processed does not release any toxic vapours like it’s the case with Weed Pipes from China*