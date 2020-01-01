 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Greenspoon Marder LLP
Greenspoon Marder LLP Cover Photo

Greenspoon Marder LLP

A full-service law firm with a dedicated cannabis practice

About Greenspoon Marder LLP

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a national full-service business law firm with over 240 attorneys and 26 locations across the United States. Our Cannabis Law Group is recognized as a national leader in representing clients throughout the cannabis sector and adjacent industries. Our cannabis attorneys aid investors, entrepreneurs, individuals and businesses of all sizes in traversing the complex and ever-changing legal issues facing the cannabis, medical marijuana and hemp sectors. Our team understands the particular risks and challenges our clients must navigate and overcome, offering trusted and experienced guidance in every step of the process. www.gmlawcannabis.com

Legal

more products

Available in

United States, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon