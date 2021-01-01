About this product

Among the first national law firms to establish a dedicated Cannabis Practice Group, Greenspoon Marder is at the forefront of this exciting and rapidly growing industry. We offer flexible and creative solutions to help achieve our clients’ individual goals, and drive success for the cannabis industry as a whole. Our team helps cultivators, retailers, product manufacturers, distributors, and testing facilities, as well as ancillary industry businesses and investors.



Our attorneys know the unique risks and challenges facing the cannabis, medical marijuana and hemp sectors, so we take the time to understand our clients’ products and business objectives. For many of our clients, the legal and regulatory requirements of cannabis business ownership are their least favorite parts of the job. We understand, and we work alongside company leadership to create the smoothest path to success.