ATMs for Your Marijuana Dispensary

Yes, that is a full color, video topper- Great for specials!
Vinyl wraps let you customize your machine to match your branding!
About Green Star ATM

GreenStar ATM brings continuity, function, and Cash flow to any Marijuana retailer. whether it’s a 1000-square-foot loft or a rambling country estate. Here are some of our services: Next Day ATM Installation Banking Solutions 24/7 ATM Monitoring Custom Designs for Your ATM Full Service ATM & Cash Provider Profitable ATMs & Payments Plan Free ATM Placement We develop customized ATM solutions that best suits your needs. From installation to cash loading to maintenance, our experts handle everything! After all, we have over 15 years of knowledge and experience in providing ATM services to marijuana dispensaries. We are also available to provide technical support post ATM installation. Simplify your marijuana dispensary operations. Buy complete and efficient dispensary ATM machines with us.