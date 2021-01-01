Loading…
Logo for the brand Grobo

Grobo

Grobo Premium Hydroponic Grow Box

Grobo Premium is the first fully automated hydroponic grow box. Plant your seed, select the recipe for your seed on our app and then Grobo will automatically control all aspects of the growing environment, ensuring that your plant gets the light and nutrients required for it to thrive. Grobo's app will let you follow along throughout the entire process as your plant goes from seed to a beautiful cannabis plant.
