Grön
Grön 2:1 Bliss Strawberry Pearls - CBD/THC
About this product
Lusciously Sweet. Delicately Smooth.
Nobody can resist the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. Like a summer drive, you may experience ‘warm-wind-through-your-hair’ sensations. 20mg of CBD and 10mg of THC will give you a full body blissfulness that’s perfect for a romantic dinner out, a body-moving workout, or long walk through your favorite park.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried strawberries combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 2:1 ratio.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
CBD 20MG PER SERVING AND 200MG PER BOX
THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
