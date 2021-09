About this product

Refreshing pomegranate. Minty blast.



The refreshing summer flavor will take you pool-side any time of year. With 20mg CBD & 5mg THC per pearl, you’ll reach a completely elevated state of delight. Perfect for high yoga, post-workout recovery, or a movie marathon with pals.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls, bursting with pomegranate and mint flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX

CBD 20MG PER SERVING AND 200MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10