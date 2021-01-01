About this product

Classic Lemonade. Raspberry Twist.



The summery sweet flavor of raspberry lemonade is a beautiful escape to any destination you can imagine. These tart, sweet, raspberry-speckled gummies serve up 5mg of THC per pearl, and pair well with trips to the beach, golden hour photo shoots, or cuddled up with someone special.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural lemon flavor and freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10