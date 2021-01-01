Loading…
Grön

Grön THC Cherry Limeade Mega Pearl

Cherry Splash. Lime Twist.

Like a splash of your favorite summertime slushy, this Cherry Limeade Mega Pearl is sweet, tart, and packed with 50mg of THC. Perfect for customers looking for an edible with a sweet splash of sunshine.

ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT

5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
