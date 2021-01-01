Loading…
Grön

Grön THC Elevate Pomegranate Pearls

About this product

Refreshing pomegranate.

The refreshing summer flavor will take you pool-side any time of year. With 50mg THC per pearl, you’ll reach a completely elevated state of delight. Perfect for high yoga, post-workout recovery, or a movie marathon with pals.

What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls, bursting with pomegranate and mint flavor, combined with flavorless, THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.

ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT

THC 50MG PER SERVING AND 500MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
