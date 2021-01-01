Grön
Grön THC Elevate Pomegranate Pearls
About this product
Refreshing pomegranate.
The refreshing summer flavor will take you pool-side any time of year. With 50mg THC per pearl, you’ll reach a completely elevated state of delight. Perfect for high yoga, post-workout recovery, or a movie marathon with pals.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls, bursting with pomegranate and mint flavor, combined with flavorless, THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
THC 50MG PER SERVING AND 500MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
