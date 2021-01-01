Grön
Grön THC Sour Apple Mega Pearl
About this product
Sour Bite. Tangy Kick.
This crisp sour apple gummy is packed with 50mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible that packs a refreshing slap of sour.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
This crisp sour apple gummy is packed with 50mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible that packs a refreshing slap of sour.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!