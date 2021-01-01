Loading…
gronlabb

GLS004 Stratös Spheres

Stratös Sphere GLS004 is a potent sativa dominant hybrid flower/concentrate for people that don't have a rig.

Made with one part flower rosin, one part minced flower, then coated in a full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication.

They have a potency of 33.75% THC, 0.08% D-8, and 0.46% CBD.

The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is;

1. beta-Myrcene at 9.54 mg/g

2. Terpinolene 2 at 6.58 mg/g

3. p-Cymene at 5.35 mg/g
