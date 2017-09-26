Grove Bags
About this product
Grove Bags are custom designed around cannabis for low oxygen levels and water vapor transmission properties. Combined with active humidity control and antistatic properties, our pouches create the “perfect cannabis climate,” leaving your product fresh from cultivation to consumption. Bring your brand identity to the next level with beautifully curated custom branding on the packaging you use from harvest to point of sale!
Blue Buddha effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
