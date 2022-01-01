The C-Core cartridges from PureCore™ is a premium version of the classic steel cartridges.



They provide a clean canvas for producers to showcase their oils. They come with 2mm holes, which works great with thicker viscosity oils.



PureCore cartridges provide a safe and easy way to sell your concentrates.



PureCore is a vape collection based on ceramic and quartz cores with cut holes that allow for better taste, smoother hits, and less leakage. The cartridges have coils that increases the stability of the cart. This allows for more even distribution of heating to preventing burning of product.



UOM: 100 Units/Box

