The P-Core cartridges from the PureCore™ collection is our first all-ceramic carts.



The certified lead-free P-Cores are one of our most popular options. They provide a clean canvas for producers to showcase their oils, and comes with different size holes to fit any viscosity.



PureCore cartridges provide a safe and easy way to distribute your concentrates.



PureCore is a vape collection based on ceramic and quartz cores with cut holes that allow for better taste, smoother hits, and less leakage. The cartridges have coils that increases the stability of the cart. This allows for more even distribution of heating to preventing burning of product.



UOM: 100 Units/Box

