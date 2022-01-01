About this product
Our Certified Child Resistant Pop Top Vials are made from the highest quality materials, in food-safe factories, so your product is kept in the freshest possible condition from purchase to consumption. The polypropylene pop top bottles are designed to be air tight so your medical- and recreational bud is kept in prime condition.
Our various opaque color design keeps the bottles both UV protected and state compliant, with plenty of room for standardized and mandated labels. Being child proof, cost effective, and light weight, these industry staples are ideal for any dispensary that needs a reliable way to store and sell their bud.
UOM: 315 Units/Box
About this brand
Grow Cargo
Our packaging solutions were designed to ensure your hemp- and marijuana products stay fresh from the farm, to producer to dispensary; ensuring the customer experiences their product in safe, high-quality packaging. We also offer Free Shipping on all order over $150 to continental US!