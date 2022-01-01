These certified child-resistant Pre-Roll Tubes are perfect for holding your joints or blunts. They ensure the freshness and quality is locked in. The color options allow for many opportunities with branding while staying state compliant.



The tubes come in 3 versions that are optimal for anything between a single cartridge and a king size joint (78mm, 98mm, and 116mm). They're cost effective, light weight, and easy to use. These industry staples are ideal for dispensaries and producers.



Perfect fit for our premium hand-rolled hemp ConeHeads™ cones.



UOM: 600 Units/Box

Free Shipping on US Orders over $150