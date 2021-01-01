About this product

The DailyDriver 12″ water pipe is our flagship piece and a stunning piece to add to your daily use collection. Manufactured from the finest materials, this glass water pipe is simple, sturdy and packs a big punch.



Order now and add this magnificent piece to your collection and it will instantly become your favorite water pipe!



Beaker Bottom- A beaker bottom is similar to what a scientific beaker looks like, but the straight tube chamber is blown together with the beaker bottom. Some people prefer the beaker bottom due to the way it bubbles, or percolates the water. It is the general consensus that the percolation, or bubbling of the water smooths and sometimes cools the hit. Thus, making it easier to inhale.



Ice Pinch- An ice pinch is usually in the middle or bottom of the tube of a glass pipe. There are several different designs for ice pinches. The purpose is to keep ice cubes, crushed ice, and even snow in the chamber of your water pipe.



Female Joint- Every water pipe has a gender, a Female Joint is one in which the opening is wide enough where another piece would fit inside. All Female Joints require Male attachments.



Downstem- Downstems are usually straight cylindrical tubes that are inserted into a water pipe. However, they can come in different angles and shapes. The water pipe may be known as a “straight tube” or “beaker bottom”, but the downstem is inserted into the joint and then you attach a male bowl. You should know, not all water pipes require a downstem, especially pipes made for concentrates.



14mm- 14mm is the common term referring to a frequently used water pipe joint size. The technical size of the joint is 14.5mm, but most people round down.