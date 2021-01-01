About this product

This beautifully hand crafted dugout, or one hitter box, is the perfect personal, travel ready piece! The wood dugout is about 4" tall and 2" wide, and includes a poker, aluminum bat and glass bat.



Grow's Wood Dugout are handcrafted here in the United States out of Ziricote and Zebrawood! Our manufacturing process is eco-friendly, sustainable and we only use conflict free natural materials. We are constantly striving to improve our resource conservation as well as renew the earth with the materials we use.



#GrowWithUs Every product you purchase from us plants a tree!