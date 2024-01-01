About this product
Puddles Popcorn (14g)
About this product
About this strain
Puddles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Gushers. This strain is a relaxing and potent hybrid that has a skunky and earthy aroma with notes of vanilla, grape, and citrus. Puddles is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Puddles effects include euphoria, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Puddles when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, headaches, and lack of appetite. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Puddles features flavors like earthy, fruity, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Puddles typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a couch-locking and sedating hybrid that can help you unwind and sleep at night. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puddles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.