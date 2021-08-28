About this product
Strawberries and Cream, also known as “Strawberries N Cream” or “Strawberries n' Cream,” is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the delicious Strawberry Cough X The White. Named for its delicious flavor and gorgeous appearance, Strawberries and Cream is the perfect bud for any sativa lover who appreciates a great taste, too. Strawberries and Cream has a sweet and fruity strawberry berry flavor with a rich creamy exhale that is slightly spicy at times. The aroma is just as amazing, with a sweet strawberry overtone that's accented by hints of fresh earth and spices.
Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.
