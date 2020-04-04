About this product
Chem 4 OG x The White is a sativa with a refreshing earthy citrus aroma. Chem 4 OG is a Chemdawg 4 x SFV OG cross, while The White's parentage is unknown. Common terpenes: limonene, beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.