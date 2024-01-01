Chem 4 OG x The White is a sativa strain with Chemdawg 4 x SFV OG lineage. Chem 4 OG x The White has a refreshing earthy, citrus aroma. There is a popular rumor about a breeder who was a big fan of the band Grateful Dead and supposedly obtained a bag of seeds at one of their concerts. However, it is important to note that the truth of this story is uncertain. Regardless, the hybrid strain of Chem 4 OG and The White is suitable for use at any time of day!



Our Kief is carefully sifted from each bud to maximize potency and preserve trichome structure. The concentrated nature of Kief makes it an excellent accessory for unlocking the full potential of cannabinoids and terpenes. Mix Kief into your flower, sprinkle it into a bowl, or infuse it into hot beverages or sweet treats for a heightened cannabis experience.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

read more