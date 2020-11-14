About this product
Cough OG is an indica leaning hybrid with a piney, citrus aroma. It is a C1 Cough x Legend OG cross. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, limonene, beta-pinene
Each handmade 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.