Flo Walker from award-winning breeder, The Vault Genetics, is an exceptional indica-dominant cross with potency and flavor. By combining the legendary likes of Skywalker OG and DJ Short’s Flo, Flo Walker takes on the calming sedative body of its Afghani parentage while commingling with Flo’s brilliant flavor and clear mental state. Enjoy this strain in the evening to temper physical pain and restlessness.
Grow West Cannabis Company
License(s)
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005
