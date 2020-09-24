About this product
Grape Pearls is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong earthy aroma. It is a Silver Pearls x Grape Pie cross. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, alpha-humulene
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.