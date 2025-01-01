Intergalactic is an indica-dominant strain with Constantine x The Cube lineage. Experience a world full of enticing scents with hints of strong earth, fuel, and spice. Intergalactic is ideal for evening usage.



Elevate your cannabis experience with our terp sauce. We combined THC with our strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes to bring you one of the most potent and flavorful concentrates in Maryland. Our terp sauce can be consumed as a bowl topper, dabbed, or combined with our signature Georgies pre-rolls.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

