Lamb's Bread or Lamb's Breath is a sativa-dominant strain with a Jamaican landrace sativa lineage. This strain has a pungent cheesy, sweet, and herbal spice aroma. This renowned sativa strain is reportedly Bob Marley's preferred choice and is often referenced in his music. This strain can be enjoyed at any time of the day, especially while jamming out.



The bubbly escape from reality you've been waiting for! Our Bubble Hash is crafted with art and science, using ice water and a sieving technique to produce a pure, solventless extract of unparalleled quality. We suggest grabbing your favorite strain, accessory, and a sprinkle of Bubble Hash for a ride to cloud nine.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

