Pie Crust is a sativa leaning hybrid with a citrus, floral aroma. It is a Malibu Pie x Grapple Cookies cross. Common terpenes: beta-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, beta-eudesmol, beta-myrcene
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.