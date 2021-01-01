Grow West Cannabis Company
Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder Pre-roll
About this product
Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong musk aroma. Southwest Stomper is a Grape Stomper x Afgooey cross, while the parentage of William's Wonder is unknown. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene
Each handmade 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
