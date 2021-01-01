Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Grow West Cannabis Company

Grow West Cannabis Company

Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder Pre-roll

About this product

Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong musk aroma. Southwest Stomper is a Grape Stomper x Afgooey cross, while the parentage of William's Wonder is unknown. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene

Each handmade 0.5g pre-roll is packed to burn smoothly and evenly.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!