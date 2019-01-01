GrowFloor® and GrowWall™ are engineered specifically for the greenhouse/grow room industry. Easy to install, clean and maintain, the Grow line creates an air-tight, lab-like environment for growers to harvest a healthier crop. It seals grow rooms and is resistant to common indoor and outdoor contaminants often prevalent in grow spaces (microbes, bacteria, bugs, water, mold, and mildew). Manufactured in the USA, GrowFloor and GrowWall are constructed of polyvinyl with a white, ceramic, high-gloss top coat that actually helps enhance lighting sources by aiding in reflection, and reducing glare, UV rays and hot spots. Both floor and wall coverings are greener, too; they are reusable, recyclable and decrease cooling costs. See why horticulturists of all types and sizes are raising their yield with GrowFloor and GrowWall. Combine both products for the ultimate grow room experience.