Lemon Alien (BODY) Cartridge



Genetics: Alien OG x Bubba Berry



This BODY Cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~387.06 mg THC, ~1.543 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:129.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.