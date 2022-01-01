Lemon Alien (BODY) Disposable Vape Pen



Genetics: Alien OG x Lemon OG



This BODY Disposable Pen contains a ¼ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 250 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~217.63 mg THC, ~1.88 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 500. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:116.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.