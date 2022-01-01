Lemon Alien (Body) Syringe



Genetics: Alien OG x Lemon OG



This BODY distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~435.26 mg THC, ~3.76 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:116.



