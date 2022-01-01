Lemon Alien (Body) Flower



Genetics: Alien OG x Lemon OG



This BODY flower contains 3.5 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis flower. The flowers are made up of ~23% THC with trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.



* See website for most up to date product info and pricing.