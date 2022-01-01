Silicon Valley OG (BODY) Cartridge



Genetics: Valley Girl x Star Dawg



This BODY syringe contains 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The active ingredients in this cartridge are ~772.50 mg THC, ~0.00 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 0:385.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing