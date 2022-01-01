Wookie Girl (Body) Cartridge



Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) x The White



This BODY cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~348.50 mg THC, ~3.95 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:88.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.