About this product

Dr. Rogue (BODY) Cartridge



Genetics: Docs OG x Rogue OG



This BODY cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~413.42 THC, ~1.09 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:379.



