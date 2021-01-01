About this product

Dr. Rogue (Body) 1 gram Syringe



Genetics: Docs OG x Rogue OG



This BODY Syringe contains a 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~826.84 mg THC, ~2.54 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:379.



