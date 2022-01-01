About this product
99 Problems (Mind) PreRoll (0.5g)
Genetics: White 99 x Stardawg
This MIND flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This flower contains ~24.5% THC and ~.05% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.