99 Problems (Mind) PreRoll (0.5g)



Genetics: White 99 x Stardawg



This MIND flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This flower contains ~24.5% THC and ~.05% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.