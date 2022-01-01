Blue Flame (Mind) Syringe



Genetics: Super Blue Dream x Inferno Haze



This MIND syringe contains a 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this distillate are made up of ~714 mg THC, ~11.50 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:62.



