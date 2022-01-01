About this product
Blue Flame (Mind) Syringe
Genetics: Super Blue Dream x Inferno Haze
This MIND syringe contains a 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this distillate are made up of ~714 mg THC, ~11.50 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:62.
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.