Blue Flame (Mind) Syringe



Genetics: Super Blue Dream x Inferno Haze



This MIND syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~357 mg THC, ~5.75 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:62.



