Boss (Mind) Syringe



Genetics: Chemdog x Tang Tang



This MIND syringe contains 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The active ingredients in this cartridge are ~768 mg THC, ~4 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 0:75.



