Boss (Mind) Syringe



Genetics: Chemdog x Tang Tang



This MIND Syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~379.45 mg THC, ~0.00 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 0:75.



