Brazilian Orange (MIND) Disposable Vape Pen



Genetics: Brazilian Orange



This MIND vape pen contains ¼ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate, made up of ~197 mg THC, ~5 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is TBA. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:274.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing